Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $663,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

