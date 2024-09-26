ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 681.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 164.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

