Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth $253,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth $2,021,000.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BOW opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.61. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

