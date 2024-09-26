Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $616,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $77.99.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,754,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 39,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,748,467.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,221,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,571,574.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,560 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,160 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

