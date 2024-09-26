Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $602,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AutoNation by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.75.

NYSE AN opened at $174.90 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

