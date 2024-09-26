Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 111,316 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

