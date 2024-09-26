Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $748,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in FOX by 176.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FOX by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

