Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $734,000 Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $32,310,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after buying an additional 456,197 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,807,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $7,346,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 726.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 150,588 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.03%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.