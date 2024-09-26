Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $657,000 Investment in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Centuri in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $2,757,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centuri during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of CTRI opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90.

Centuri ( NYSE:CTRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centuri from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centuri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Centuri news, Director William Fehrman purchased 20,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

