Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $631,000 Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.6 %

LOPE opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $140.34. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $157.53.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

