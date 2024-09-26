Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,312,111 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 184.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Kenvue worth $36,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

