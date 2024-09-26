28,157 Shares in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PACS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

PACS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

