Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,027 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Flex were worth $33,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flex by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 8.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 18,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

