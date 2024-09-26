Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $37,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of REXR stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

