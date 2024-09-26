Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 921,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,009,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16,334.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 290,588 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Barclays reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,439,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,470,836.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,747,271 shares of company stock valued at $64,316,868. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.