Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $828,000 in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 185.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 1,828.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares in the company, valued at $91,081,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $115,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,792.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,081,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,701 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,289 over the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.60, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

