Marshall Wace LLP Has $39.23 Million Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,146 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $39,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in Expro Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 208,849 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the second quarter worth $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,435,000 after purchasing an additional 219,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,636,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Expro Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Expro Group stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.20 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

