Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $886,000 Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 70.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $101.67 and a 52-week high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lear

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.