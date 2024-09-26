Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 87,305 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of DexCom worth $39,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $66.73 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.