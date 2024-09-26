Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 3,593,464 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.60% of SoFi Technologies worth $42,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

