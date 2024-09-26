Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $43,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,406 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 133,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 82,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 257,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

