Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $42,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $86.47 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

