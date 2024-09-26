Marshall Wace LLP Has $45.08 Million Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251,940 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,530.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $148,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

