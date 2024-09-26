Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.65% of Repligen worth $45,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average is $154.09. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

