286,326 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 286,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,244,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 32,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $194.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $196.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

