Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $48,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.