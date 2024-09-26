Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 273,822 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,822 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.28% of Shake Shack worth $48,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insider Activity

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $31,640.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,544.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $31,640.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,544.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,213 shares of company stock worth $1,311,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $105.75 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

