Marshall Wace LLP Buys 706,159 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 174.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,159 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $49,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

