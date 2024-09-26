Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 479,068 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.09% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $50,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter.

CLDX opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.56. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

