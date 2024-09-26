Xponance Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 192,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

