Xponance Inc. Acquires 7,592 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 41.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,620.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,302,376. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

