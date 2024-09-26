Xponance Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,668 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,744,000 after buying an additional 855,882 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Rollins by 10,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 485,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 480,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

