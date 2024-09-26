Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

ALGN opened at $242.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.