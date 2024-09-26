Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Dover by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 281,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 75.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dover by 975.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Down 1.3 %

DOV stock opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

