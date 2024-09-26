Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stake Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after buying an additional 637,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,553,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 539,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Equitable Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. Equitable’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

