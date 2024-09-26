Xponance Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

LYV opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

