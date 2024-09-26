Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $4,347,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $260,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 250.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $10,568,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,072 shares of company stock valued at $24,307,792. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.