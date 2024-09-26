Xponance Inc. Sells 2,058 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,721,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $425.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.