Xponance Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,132.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

