Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after acquiring an additional 905,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,760,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,728,000 after purchasing an additional 131,431 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

