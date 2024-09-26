Xponance Inc. Purchases 707 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.39. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.