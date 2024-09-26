Xponance Inc. Acquires 994 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 385,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $103.35 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

