Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.31.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,131.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,914.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,700.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,157.64. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

