Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 80.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $2,834,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $5,016,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.8 %

FERG stock opened at $199.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.84.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

