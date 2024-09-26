KonPay Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $592,387.58 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. KonPay has a market capitalization of $592,387.58 and approximately $101,328.44 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00261814 BTC.

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

