Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $344.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.58 and a 200-day moving average of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

