Xponance Inc. Purchases 885 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.'s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

