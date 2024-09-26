Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $301,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.