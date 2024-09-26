Xponance Inc. Acquires 11,726 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Veralto by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Veralto by 61.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 515.6% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 8.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

