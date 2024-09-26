Fusionist Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Fusionist has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Fusionist has a market cap of $97.17 million and $17.13 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00003988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.55524137 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $12,774,314.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

